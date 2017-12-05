Trump Order on Church Politicking Not Expected to Have Much Effect

Some tax practitioners doubt that President Trump’s executive order restricting IRS enforcement of the ban on partisan political activity by charities and churches will have much effect, arguing that the agency’s prior efforts were already feeble.



The executive order "won’t change a thing about how the IRS has been enforcing - or not enforcing - the Johnson Amendment," said John Pomeranz of Harmon, Curran, Spielberg + Eisenberg LLP, referring to the 63-year-old provision that prohibits campaigning by section 501(c)(3) organizations.