IRS Says Private Debt Collectors Won't Work Abroad

The IRS has decided to exclude delinquent tax accounts of American citizens living abroad from the agency’s new private tax debt collection initiative, but a government transparency activist thinks the move potentially opens opportunities for abuse of the program.



"My concern - above the whole issue of whether we should be using private debt collectors at all - is whether this policy would motivate tax deadbeats to flee the U.S.," Neil Gordon, an investigator at the Project on Government Oversight, told Tax Analysts May 11.