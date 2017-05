Trump Will Release Returns 'At Some Point,' But Not to Make A Deal

President Trump will release his tax returns "at some point," perhaps after he leaves office, but not as a bargaining chip to make a deal with Democrats to support his tax reform plan, he said in a recent interview.



"Nobody cares about my tax return except for the reporters," Trump said, according to the transcript of an interview with The Economist released May 11. "Oh, at some point I’ll release them," Trump continued, adding that he might do so "after I’m out of office."