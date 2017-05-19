Trump Budget Won't Include New Tax Reform Details, Mnuchin Says

The White House budget proposal set for release May 23 will not include additional details about the Trump administration's tax reform plan, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said May 18.



Asked if there would be more details on tax reform included in the coming budget, Mnuchin responded, "Not necessarily on Tuesday. We've still got more work to do." When pressed to clarify, he indicated that the budget's timing had not changed, but added, "There won't be more detail on tax reform in the budget on Tuesday."