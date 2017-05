Familiar Salvos in Opening W&M Tax Reform Hearing

The House Ways and Means Committee's first hearing on tax reform of the 115th Congress addressed broad topics, including fiscal responsibility and permanence, but did little to signal the direction Republicans are taking in drafting legislation.



Business executives invited to testify by committee Republicans at the May 18 hearing promoted the importance of corporate tax reform that encourages investment, while Democrats emphasized their commitment to tax relief for middle-income families.