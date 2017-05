New Mobile-Friendly IRS Website Launching This Summer

The IRS plans to relaunch its IRS.gov website this summer, with new features for tax professionals and a simpler interface for taxpayers, agency officials said May 18.



"We are putting a lot of time and energy" into devising the layout and overallexperience forusers,said Paul Mamo, director of the IRS Office of Online Services, during a panel at the Council for Electronic Revenue Communication Advancement spring conference in Arlington, Virginia.