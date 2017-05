Chaffetz to Leave Congress in June

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, said May 18 he will resign his seat at the end of June.



Chaffetz is a leading critic of IRS Commissioner John Koskinen, but more immediately pressing to the Oversight chair's eventual replacement will be how to handle the controversy surrounding the Trump administration, which many speculate will put a damper on thelegislative agenda.