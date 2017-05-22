IRS Testimony in Tea Party Case Secret for Now

The testimony of two figures in the IRS targeting affair can be shielded from public view for now, according to a May 18 court order.



In the order NorCal Tea Party Patriots v. Internal Revenue Service, No. 1:13-cv-00341, Judge Michael R. Barrett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio held that during the discovery phase, the depositions of Lois Lerner and Holly Paz, former officials in the IRS Exempt Organizations unit, can remain confidential, though not sealed, as Lerner and Paz had requested. After that, Lerner and Paz will have to show why their testimony should not be made public.