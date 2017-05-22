 IRS Grapples With General Utilities Issues, Considers Rulings

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

IRS Grapples With General Utilities Issues, Considers Rulings

The IRS will consider issuing letter rulings on some transactions in which assets move within a group and that implicate General Utilities repeal, such as post-spinoff mergers or upstream mergers followed by an asset drop, an IRS official said May 18.
 
The agency has grappled with fact patterns involving movement of assets up through a consolidated group without payment of tax under section 311(b), which was enacted to limit the General Utilities doctrine, said John Tarrant, branch 3 attorney, IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel (Corporate).

RSS Feeds Print
Share