IRS Grapples With General Utilities Issues, Considers Rulings

The IRS will consider issuing letter rulings on some transactions in which assets move within a group and that implicate General Utilities repeal, such as post-spinoff mergers or upstream mergers followed by an asset drop, an IRS official said May 18.



The agency has grappled with fact patterns involving movement of assets up through a consolidated group without payment of tax under section 311(b), which was enacted to limit the General Utilities doctrine, said John Tarrant, branch 3 attorney, IRS Office of Associate Chief Counsel (Corporate).