Legislative Outlook: Budget Release, Tax Reform Hearings

President Trump is due to release his 2018 budget proposal the week of May 22, while the House Ways and Means Committee will meet to discuss the border-adjustable tax.



The White House will unveil Trump's first full budget proposal on May 23. The plan will likely provide details on spending cuts the president has promised and funding for federal agencies, including the IRS, although it will not include further information on the administration's tax reform plan.