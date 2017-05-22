Olson Calls for Joint Hearings on Tax Administration Reform

Congress should hold joint House and Senate oversight hearings to ensure that taxwriters and appropriators can coordinate their expectations and approaches to IRS tax administration reforms, National Taxpayer Advocate Nina Olson told a House subcommittee May 19.



"It's been nearly two decades since Congress last reviewed and updated the laws governing IRS operations," Olson testified to the House Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee, referring to the 1998 Internal Revenue Service Restructuring and Reform Act.