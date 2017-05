Partnership Interest Included in Estate Despite Deathbed Tactics

A taxpayer's partnership interest was included in the value of her estate for estate tax purposes despite the "aggressive deathbed tax planning" of her son a week before her death, the Tax Court held May 18 in a reviewed opinion.



Included in the $ 10 million increase in the estate's value were the partnership interest as well as the value of cash and securities exchanged for the partnership interest that exceeded the value of the partnership interest.