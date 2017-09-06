Timeline for Partnership Audit Rules Becoming Clearer

Guidance implementing the new partnership audit regime may still be weeks away from being republished despite few planned changes from rules released in January, according to an IRS official.



Clifford Warren, special counsel to the IRS associate chief counsel (passthroughs and special industries), said the guidance should be republished within "weeks, rather than months," when asked whether the rules would be out before Labor Day. Warren spoke June 7 at a Practising Law Institute conference on partnership tax planning in San Francisco.