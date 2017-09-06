Official Details Regs That May Be Reviewed Under Executive Order

Guidance under sections 385, 721(c), and 956 are among the regulation packages that may be affected by the Trump administration's order to review significant tax regulations, a Treasury official said June 8.



Speaking in San Francisco at a Practising Law Institute conference on partnership tax planning, Brenda Zent, special adviser, Treasury Office of International Tax Counsel, said the April 21 executive order requires the Treasury Department to review all significant tax regulations issued since January 1, 2016, which includes guidance that has an undue financial burden, is overly complex, or exceeds Treasury's regulatory authority.