Filing Extensions Increase in 2017,Especially via E-File

More taxpayers filed for extensions during the 2017 filing season than in previous years, which researchers speculated could be attributable to partnerships, increased complexity in the tax code, and anticipation of healthcare and tax reform.



During the 2017 filing season, 6.5 percent more taxpayers filed extension forms than in 2016 - 13.7 million forms compared with 12.8 million - according to data the IRS provided to Tax Analysts, which is updated through June 2. There was an 11 percent increase in the number of extension forms that were e-filed, from 8.7 million last year to 9.7 million this year.