W&M Members Differ on Need for Border-Adjustable Tax Exceptions

A generous transition period for the House GOP's border-adjustable tax proposal is preferable to making exceptions to allow some imported commodities to bypass the controversial tax, the House's top taxwriter said June 8.



"We have worked hard to steer away from exemptions to the border-adjustable tax, but rather designs and transitions that accomplish the same thing going forward," House Ways and Means Committee Chair Kevin Brady, R-Texas, told reporters, adding that granting exceptions would lead to "lifetime employment" for tax lobbyists. "And so, I'd strongly prefer not to go that route."