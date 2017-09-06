IRS Examining Aggregation Rules for Securities Partnerships

The IRS is considering issuing guidance on aggregation rules for securities partnerships that may loosen requirements for hedge funds and bless the use of stuffing allocations, an IRS official said June 7.



Speaking in San Francisco at a Practising Law Institute conference on partnership tax planning, Clifford Warren, special counsel to the IRS associate chief counsel (passthroughs and special industries), confirmed that the IRS is taking a closer look at the securities partnership aggregation rules under section 704(c). The issue is on the "local list," an unofficial version of the priority guidance plan, Warren explained.