California Legislature Passes Bill That Creates Two New Tax Agencies and Reduces the Board of Equalization's Powers

On June 15, the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 102, the Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017, which divests the California State Board of Equalization (BOE) of several key functions and creates two new government agencies—the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Office of Tax Appeals—to perform many of the BOE’s previous duties. Effective July 1, 2017, the Act: