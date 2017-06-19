Legislative Outlook: House Takes Up Tax Bills, Ryan Tax Reform Talk

The House is scheduled to take up two tax bills the week of June 19, while House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., will discuss tax reform at a National Association of Manufacturers event.



Both H.R. 1551, which would expand the availability of the nuclear production tax credit, and the Mobile Workforce State Income Tax Simplification Act of 2017 (H.R. 1393), which would simplify state income tax return filing for employees who work in more than one state, are set to receive votes in the House on June 20. The bills will be brought up under a procedural move that will require a two-thirds majority for passage.