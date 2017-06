Ninth Circuit Reverses Dismissal of Companies' Tort Suit Against IRS

The Ninth Circuit reversed a district court's dismissal on immunity grounds of a suit against the IRS filed by affiliated tax return preparation and refund anticipation loan businesses under the Federal Tort Claims Act that alleged the IRS solicited their help in a sting operation to catch people filing fraudulent refund claims, which led to the companies' bankruptcy. The court held that 28 U.S.C. section 2680(c) doesn't confer absolute immunity on the IRS.