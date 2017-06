Hatch Seeks Tax Reform Input as Ryan Plans Major Speech

House and Senate taxwriters are stepping up their efforts to get public input on comprehensive tax reform as they work toward a unified plan with Trump administration officials.



In a June 16 letter, Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, requested that industry stakeholders, lawmakers, and administration officials submit their tax reform ideas to the committee. However, he cautioned them to manage expectations and remain willing to "compromise on ideal policy preferences."