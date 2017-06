Soft Letters Won't Precede All IRS Compliance Campaign Exams

Some issue-focused exams under the IRS Large Business and International Division's campaign addressing the completed contract method of accounting used for home construction contracts may be conducted without the taxpayers first receiving a soft letter, an IRS official said June 20.



Pete Puzakulics, acting director of corporate issues and credits (enterprise activities) in LB&I, said that soft letters are just one of the treatment streams for that campaign.