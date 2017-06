Ryan Urges Passage of Permanent Tax Reform by Year-End

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., in what his office billed as a "major" speech on tax reform June 20, called for the passage of permanent tax reform for both individuals and businesses by the end of 2017.



"We are going to cut taxes. But if we are going to truly fix our tax code, we have to fix all of it - both for individuals and businesses," Ryan said. "Why? Because this will create jobs. That is what this is all about: jobs, jobs, jobs. Good, high-paying jobs."