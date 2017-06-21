House Sends Bipartisan Nuclear Tax Credit Bill to Senate

The House on June 20 approved by voice vote legislation to allow nonprofit operators of advanced nuclear power plants to use section 45J(b) production tax credits.



House Ways and Means Committee member Tom Rice, R-S.C., said the bipartisan legislation (H.R. 1551) would allow tax credits to be used to complete construction on four power plants in Georgia and South Carolina. Without extending the credit's placed-in-service date and expanding it to nonprofit owners, about 12,000 workers would face unemployment in the two states, according to Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C.