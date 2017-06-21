McConnell to Release Senate GOP Healthcare Discussion Draft

Senate Republicans will publicly release a discussion draft of their bill to replace the Affordable Care Act on June 22, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said June 20, adding that lawmakers will likely vote on the bill the week of June 26, once the Congressional Budget Office releases a score.



As the release of the discussion draft nears, Senate Republicans are still deciding what to do about the ACA's taxes. Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, told reporters that Senate Republicans "may have to" retain some of the 2010 healthcare reform law's taxes to pay for the expected increased costs of their legislation compared to the House-passed bill.