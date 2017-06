Contents of Interim Report on Tax Reg Review Remain Unclear

It remains unclear if and when the 60-day interim report on Treasury's review of recent significant tax regulations will be made publicly available, leaving practitioners to wonder what it might contain.



Spokespeople for Treasury and the White House did not provide Tax Analysts with definitive answers on the report's public release. The Office of Management Budget, required to consult on the report, referred questions about it to Treasury.