Treasury Regulatory Task Force Report Won't Be Made Public

A Treasury report required by President Trump's February 24 executive order creating regulatory reform task forces will not be made public, according to a spokesperson for the department.



The February order (EO 13777) required federal agencies including Treasury to create regulatory reform task forces charged with issuing reports to their respective agency heads within 90 days of the date of the order. A Treasury spokesperson confirmed June 21 that the Treasury task force's report was submitted but said it won't be made public.