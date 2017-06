Senate Releases Healthcare Bill, But Chances for Passage Unclear

Senate Republican leadership unveiled legislation June 22 that would repeal most Affordable Care Act taxes while retaining some popular ACA provisions, but the odds of the bill's passage were unclear after several Republican senators said they couldn't support the bill without further changes.



The Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 is a substitute amendment to the American Health Care Act (H.R. 1628), which narrowly passed the House (2017 TNT 86-1) in May.