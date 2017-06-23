IRS Weighing Online Taxpayer Accounts for EOs

The IRS is mulling development of online taxpayer accounts for tax-exempt organizations, one of several changes to the EO filing process discussed by Margaret Von Lienen, exempt organizations director in the IRS Tax-Exempt and Government Entities Division.



Von Lienen, who spoke June 21 at the American Institute of CPAs Not-for-Profit Industry Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, said online taxpayer accounts "would be great for exempt organizations" because it would enable them "to go in and change the address if they need to because the directors have changed."