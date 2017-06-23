Former Tax Court Judge Kroupa Sentenced to Nearly 3 Years in Prison

Former U.S. Tax Court Judge Diane L. Kroupa was sentenced to nearly three years in prison June 22 on a charge of conspiring to defraud the IRS of more than $ 450,000 in taxes, according to a Justice Department release.



Kroupa's 34-month sentence was issued after she pleaded guilty (Doc 2016-21410) to violating 18 U.S.C. section 371 as part of a scheme to pass off personal expenses as business expenses, the release noted. Her ex-husband and codefendant, Robert Fackler, was sentenced to 24 months for one count of tax obstruction under section 7212(a).