Corrections to FATCA Regs Adopt Problematic Hold Mail Rule

Withholding agents will have a more difficult time curing an address subject to hold mail instructions under new corrections issued June 29 to Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act regulations, according to a practitioner.



The correcting amendment to the final and temporary FATCA implementation regulations (T.D. 9809) under chapter 4 resolves an inconsistency between those regs and separate chapter 3 withholding regulations (T.D. 9808) regarding the kind of documentary evidence needed to cure hold mail instructions. However, the chosen resolution is not the one practitioners had hoped for, Laurie Hatten-Boyd of KPMG LLP said.