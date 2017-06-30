Top GOP Taxwriters Dismiss Healthcare Tax Change Despite Pressure

Despite several Senate Republicans showing interest in retaining Obamacare's net investment income tax on wealthy taxpayers to boost subsidies for low-income individuals in their healthcare bill, the top taxwriters in both chambers made clear June 29 that would not be their preference.



Senate Finance Committee Chair Orrin G. Hatch, R-Utah, told reporters that he is "against" keeping the 3.8 percent NII tax on individuals earning more than $ 125,000, or joint filers earning more than $ 250,000. Senate Republicans' Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 would provide retroactive relief to those affected by repealing the tax beginning this year.