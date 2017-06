IRS Issues Final Regs on Streamlined Exemption Process

The IRS has issued final regulations (T.D. 9819) that allow it to adopt a streamlined application process that eligible organizations may use to apply for recognition of tax-exempt status under section 501(c)(3).Effective June 30, 2017, the final regs adopt proposed regs (REG-110948-14) issued in July 2014. The corresponding temporary regs (T.D. 9674) are removed.