House Subcommittee Approves $ 11.1 Billion IRS 2018 Budget

The House Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on a voice vote sent an $ 11.1 billion fiscal 2018 budget for the IRS to the full House Appropriations Committee June 29.



The financial services appropriations bill would cut $ 149 million from the $ 11.2 billion IRS budget appropriated for fiscal 2017 when President Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 (P.L. 115-31).