California Legislature Passes Bill That Creates Two New Tax Agencies and Reduces the Board of Equalization's Powers

On June 15, the California Legislature passed Assembly Bill 102, the Taxpayer Transparency and Fairness Act of 2017, which divests the California State Board of Equalization (BOE) of several key functions and creates two new government agencies—the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Office of Tax Appeals—to perform many of the BOE’s previous duties.

Kroger False Claims Act Lawsuit Remanded to Indiana State Court for Lack of Diversity Jurisdiction

An Indiana federal court remanded a lawsuit brought under the Indiana False Claims and Whistleblower Protection Act (False Claims Act) back to Indiana state court.

New York Sales Tax Price of Being a Member of the Club

In an Advisory Opinion, the New York Department of Taxation and Finance concluded that fees paid to a social club by non-members for certain activities (tennis lessons, children’s camp, basketball court use, etc.) are not subject to tax, although membership fees that provide access to the same activities are subject to tax.