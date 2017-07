Reasonable Cause Is Front and Center in FBAR Case

The boundaries of reasonable cause when applied to taxpayers who fail to file a foreign bank account report are currently being tested in a case being briefed at the Court of Federal Claims.



"The government's argument in this case is a great example of its application of heightened scrutiny in evaluating reasonable cause defense to FBAR and other international penalties," Zhanna A. Ziering of Caplin & Drysdale Chtd. said.