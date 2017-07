Supporters of IRS Easements Notice Criticize House Bill Provision

Supporters of a recent IRS action aimed at stymieing some syndicated conservation easements are opposing a legislative proposal to halt the measure's implementation.



The provision in the House's fiscal 2018 IRS appropriations bill, approved by the House Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee June 29 (2017-60272), would prohibit the IRS from implementing or enforcing Notice 2017-10 (Doc 2016-24926), 2017-4 IRB 544.