Foreign TIN Issues Could Signal Bigger Problems for FATCA

Problems surrounding the required collection of foreign taxpayer identification numbers (FTINs) could expose the United States' inability to live up to information sharing promises and imperil the future of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, a practitioner told Tax Analysts.



Cyrus Daftary of IHS Markit said that if other countries are unhappy with the quality of the data being gathered, like incomplete or missing FTINs, it could create mounting pressure for the United States to abandon FATCA for the common reporting standard (CRS).