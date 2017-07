Two Eversheds Sutherland Attorneys Named 2017 Northern California Super Lawyers

SACRAMENTO—Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP is pleased to announce that state and local tax (SALT) attorneys Carley A. Roberts and Eric J. Coffill were selected as top Northern California attorneys by Super Lawyers. The designations are the result of an annual survey conducted by the publication, which focuses on professional achievement and peer recognition.