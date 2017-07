Republicans Seek Tax Reform Consensus Before August Recess

Just a day after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that a unified Republican tax reform plan would be unveiled in September, a White House aide said the goal is to have a draft "locked in place" before the August recess.



White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short said July 10 that if Republicans have a plan in place before lawmakers head home for August, they could "begin the markup process when we return" from the recess.