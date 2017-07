Updated Senate Healthcare Bill Could Include Tax Changes

An updated Senate healthcare bill that's expected to be released the week of July 10 could include tweaks to tax language to allow health savings account dollars to pay for health insurance premiums or to retain the 3.8 percent net investment income tax on high-income earners.



The updated version of the previously released Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017 (BCRA) could be released by the end of the week, Senate Finance Committee member John Thune, R-S.D., told reporters July 10.