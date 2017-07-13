IRS Withdraws Proposed Rules on No Net Value

The IRS and Treasury have withdrawn 12-year-old proposed regulations meant to compel an exchange or distribution of net value for some corporate formations and reorganizations to qualify for nonrecognition treatment.



"The Treasury Department and the IRS are of the view that current law is sufficient to ensure that the reorganization provisions and section 351 are used to accomplish readjustments of continuing interests in property held in modified corporate form," the July 12 withdrawal of the notice of proposed rulemaking states.