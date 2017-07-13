Ways and Means to Mark Up IRS Asset Forfeiture Bill

The House Ways and Means Committee plans to rein in the IRS's civil asset forfeiture program at a July 13 markup of the Clyde-Hirsch-Sowers RESPECT Act (H.R. 1843).



The Restraining Excessive Seizure of Property Through the Exploitation of Civil Forfeiture Tools Act, introduced by Ways and Means Tax Policy Subcommittee Chair Peter J. Roskam, R-Ill., and committee member Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., seeks to protect small business owners from having their assets wrongly seized by the IRS under civil asset forfeiture policies.