TPC Offers Grim Take on Dynamic Effect of Trump's Tax Cuts

The massive tax cuts sought by the Trump administration would lose trillions in revenue, leave some taxpayers with a bigger tax bill, and ultimately do more harm than good to the overall economy, according to a report by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center (TPC).



The July 12 analysis, based on a hypothetical tax plan consistent with the Trump administration's outlined proposals, examined a scenario that paired proposed tax cuts with possible revenue raisers.