Senate Healthcare Bill Could Retain $ 230 Billion in ACA Taxes

The new Senate healthcare bill that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., plans to release July 13 could retain as much as $ 230 billion in the Affordable Care Act's taxes on high-income earners.



"I think right now we've got word that there will be a plan to keep somewhere between $ 172 billion and $ 230 billion in taxes, basically on the income on higher-bracket households," Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., told reporters July 12.