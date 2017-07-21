Another Ex-Credit Suisse Banker Pleads Guilty to Tax Conspiracy

Susanne D. Rüegg Meier, a former banker with Credit Suisse AG, pleaded guilty July 19 to conspiring to defraud the government by helping clients evade income taxes using undeclared bank accounts.



According to a Justice Department release, Rüegg Meier pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to one count of conspiracy to defraud under 18 U.S.C. section 371.The Swiss citizen was indicted (Doc 2014-10748) in 2011, along with seven other (Doc 2011-15480) former Credit Suisse employees. She faces up to five years in prison at her September 8 sentencing hearing.