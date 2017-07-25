Repeal of Significant Regs Unlikely; Others May Be Revisited

Treasury's final report on specific actions to mitigate the burden imposed by the eight Obama-era regulations it deemed significant is unlikely to contain many repeal recommendations, and the department may revisit other regulations under the administration's broader regulatory reform mandate, an official said July 22.



Thomas West, acting Treasury assistant secretary for tax policy, said the department doesn't plan to recommend repealing many of the significant regulations that it identified earlier this month in an interim report (Notice 2017-38, 2017-30 IRB 147).