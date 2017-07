IRS Must Improve Identification of Prisoner Returns, TIGTA Says

IRS processes do not adequately establish that the Federal Bureau of Prisons and state departments of corrections follow prisoner reporting requirements, and as a result 272,931 prisoners in those facilities were not reported to the IRS in 2015, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report released July 24.TIGTA identified $ 48 million in potentially fraudulent refund claims by 16,742 prisoners in institutions that did not report to the IRS in 2015.