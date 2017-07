IRS, Tea Party Groups Move Forward on Exempt Application Process

The Texas Patriots Tea Party (TPTP) and the IRS asked a U.S. district court to accept their agreement on how the IRS will process the group's application for exempt status, noting that TPTP would submit by August 4 a description of and division of time and funds allocated to its speaker-related activity. The court had set a July 24 date for mediation between the parties in a suit that alleged the IRS improperly scrutinized Tea Party organizations' exempt status applications.