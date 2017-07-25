 Government Seeks Stay of Court Decision That Shot Down PTIN Fees

Related Articles

Related Publications

Word Cloud

Government Seeks Stay of Court Decision That Shot Down PTIN Fees

The Justice Department filed a motion July 24 to stay a court order prohibiting the IRS from charging fees for participation in its preparer tax identification number program.
 
The motion to stay the decision in Steele v. United States, No. 1:14-cv-01523 (D.D.C. 2017), was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The district court held June 1 that while the IRS has statutory authority to require that return preparers use a PTIN, it cannot charge fees for issuing them, finding that the registration does not qualify as a service or a thing of value.

RSS Feeds Print
Share