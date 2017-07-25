Government Seeks Stay of Court Decision That Shot Down PTIN Fees

The Justice Department filed a motion July 24 to stay a court order prohibiting the IRS from charging fees for participation in its preparer tax identification number program.



The motion to stay the decision in Steele v. United States, No. 1:14-cv-01523 (D.D.C. 2017), was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The district court held June 1 that while the IRS has statutory authority to require that return preparers use a PTIN, it cannot charge fees for issuing them, finding that the registration does not qualify as a service or a thing of value.